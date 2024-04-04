Hazardous Waste Collection Scheduled In Barnstable

MARSTONS MILLS – The Barnstable Department of Public Works is holding a household hazardous waste collection this upcoming weekend.

The event is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Marstons Mills transfer station, located at 45 Flint Street.

All residential property owners in Barnstable are being encouraged to participate. Those who do not have a current transfer station sticker will need to show proof of residency or property ownership.

