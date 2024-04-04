You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Hazardous Waste Collection Scheduled In Barnstable

April 4, 2024

MARSTONS MILLS – The Barnstable Department of Public Works is holding a household hazardous waste collection this upcoming weekend.

The event is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Marstons Mills transfer station, located at 45 Flint Street.

All residential property owners in Barnstable are being encouraged to participate. Those who do not have a current transfer station sticker will need to show proof of residency or property ownership.

To review a list of accepted items for disposal, click here.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


