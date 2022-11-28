Healey Announces Illegal Opioid Marketing Settlement

HYANNIS – Attorney General and Governor-elect Maura Healey has declared that a nationwide settlement has been reached with pharmaceutical companies Teva and Allergen totaling over $6 billion.

Healey said the compensation from the settlement will be used for recovery, treatment, and support services for families in need.

Out of the $6 billion, Massachusetts will receive more than $130 million that will be directed to the state’s Opioid Recovery and Remediation Fund

As part of the resolution, Teva and Allergen are barred from government lobbying activities, as well as promoting opioids through front groups.

This is the second major settlement regarding opioids this month, according to the AG’s office. Earlier in November, a $3 billion agreement was reached between Walmart and AGs’ across the country.

This news comes after towns on the Cape received settlement money from Johnson and Johnson earlier this year.

By Zac Iven, CapeCod.Com News Center