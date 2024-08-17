You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Healey Holds Cabinet Meeting On Cape, Visits Ice Cream Trail Stop

Healey Holds Cabinet Meeting On Cape, Visits Ice Cream Trail Stop

August 17, 2024

Photo from governor’s office.

HYANNIS – Governor Maura Healey held a cabinet meeting on Wednesday at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

Healey said the visit allowed her administration to focus on the needs of the Cape and Islands, including the impacts of climate change on our oceans and a commitment to being a global hub for climate technology innovation.

Afterwards, a tour was held at WHOI’s David Center for Ocean Innovation.

Governor Healey also stopped at Four Seas Ice Cream in Centerville to promote the new Massachusetts Ice Cream Trail.

Photo from governor’s office.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Housing and Livable Communities Ed Augustus toured the Sandwich Housing Authority, and Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Rebecca Tepper visited the Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


