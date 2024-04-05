Healey on Cape To Announce New Universal Pre-K Childcare Funding

BARNSTABLE – Governor Maura Healey was at YMCA Cape Cod this week to announce more funding for childcare, a major challenge on Cape as local leaders highlight issues maintaining a sustainable, year-round workforce.

As part of the universal pre-k expansion, Barnstable Public Schools will receive $50,000 dollars, and Sandwich Public Schools will receive $250,000 to help add more seats for children.

Healey said the money is critical for the economy.

“We recognize that childcare costs are holding us back. They’re holding women out of the workforce. They’re holding families back from what they want to do. They’re holding our economy back,” said Healey.

The $3.4 million being utilized by the state utilizes revenue generated by the Fair Share Amendment, also known as the ‘millionaire tax’.

Barnstable Town Manager Mark Ells said he was also in favor of the initiative.

“As a Gateway City the Town of Barnstable welcomes Governor Maura Healey’s announcement of her “Gateway to Pre-K” agenda that includes delivering universal, high-quality preschool access – at low or no cost – in communities like Barnstable by the end of 2026,” said Ells.

“‘Gateway to Pre-K’ will fundamentally transform the early education system in Massachusetts by lowering costs for families to enroll their children in childcare and Pre-K. By achieving this agenda the Governor can make early education and child care more affordable and accessible for all families across Massachusetts.”