You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Healey Sworn In as Massachusetts Governor

Healey Sworn In as Massachusetts Governor

January 6, 2023

Attorney General Maura Healey

BOSTON (AP) – Maura Healey was sworn in as the first woman and first open member of the LGBTQ community to be elected Massachusetts governor.

Healey’s inauguration Thursday signals a political shift in the state’s top elected office from GOP to Democratic hands. Healey replaces former Governor Charlie Baker, who opted not to seek reelection after two terms.

She said she’ll convert state-owned property into homes or rental properties, hire 1,000 new public transit workers, and push for free community college for students over 25 without a college degree. She also pledged to double the state’s offshore wind and solar energy targets.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 