Healey’s Announces Plans to Replace Canal Bridges One at a Time

BOURNE – Governor Maura Healey has announced plans to replace the aging Cape Cod Canal bridges that would see the spans addressed one at a time.

She said she would pursue federal funds this month to first replace the Sagamore Bridge, then the Bourne at a later date.

With the latest, rising estimates indicating the costs for both bridges will be around $4.5 billion dollars, she says it’s the best chance the region will have to get work underway.

Initial estimates a few years ago set the total cost at around $1 billion dollars.

Under current plans, the bridge replacements project would take eight years to replace, with construction beginning in 2028.

She says she remains committed to eventually getting both spans replaced.