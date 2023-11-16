Health Officials Urge Residents to get Vaccinated Before Holidays

BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is urging residents to get vaccinated ahead of the holiday season as the weather gets colder and group gatherings become more prevalent.

“With Thanksgiving just weeks away, now is a great time for those preparing to celebrate with friends and loved ones to get vaccinated for flu, COVID-19, and RSV, if eligible. Getting vaccinated now will maximize protection against these respiratory viruses,” said Public Health Commissioner Robert Goldstein.

“We want Massachusetts residents to have a safe, healthy and fun holiday season and part of that is getting vaccinated to protect yourself and those around you,” Goldstein said.

Health officials are saying that everyone six months and older should get a seasonal flu vaccine and an updated COVID-19 vaccine, both of which can take up to two weeks to take full effect to protect against infection, serious illness, and hospitalization.

DPH is working with hospitals and providers to encourage vaccination of staff and patients.

Through partnerships with community organizations, DPH will hold COVID-19 and flu clinics in many community locations and at upcoming cultural events.

In addition to flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, officials say many people are eligible for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccination this year, including pregnant people, newborns, and many people 60 and older.

A listing of the community clinics that are accepting appointments and, in some locations, walk-ins, is updated weekly and can be found on their website.

While the holidays are a time for gathering, public health officials advise that if you are feeling unwell, you should stay home, get tested, and if you test positive, get treatment to prevent the spread of illness.