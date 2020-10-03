Heritage Museums & Gardens Elects New Board Chair and Trustee

SANDWICH – The Board of Trustees of Heritage Museums & Gardens earlier this summer elected a new Board Chair and one new member to the Board of Trustees at its 51st Annual Meeting of the Corporation.

The new chair of the board is Christopher E. Richards of East Sandwich.

Also elected to board leadership roles were Frank Minard of Osterville as Vice Chair, Harry Alverson of Hyannisport as Treasurer and Thomas Rockwell of Sandwich as Clerk.

Marilyn Olmsted of West Barnstable was elected as a new board member. She was most recently the chair of the Discovery Trail Virtual Fundraiser done this year in lieu of Heritage’s Annual Gala.

Christopher Richards of Sandwich was re-elected to a second term.

Tracy Isham of Hyannisport, former Board of Trustees Chairwoman, was elected as a Trustee Emerita. Cheryl Lilly of Falmouth and New Orleans, LA was elected as the Chair of the Governance Committee.

Richards, who served as vice chair of Heritage’s Board of Trustees for the past two years, is Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Services Officer of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank.

He is an active member of the local community and currently serves in a variety of roles for non-profit organizations. He holds a bachelor’s degree in History and Secondary Education from Bridgewater State University.

Richards completed the master’s program in payments from NACHA Payments Institute at Emory University and holds the Accredited Payments Risk Professional (APRP) designation. He is currently enrolled in the Stonier Graduate School of Banking program at the University of Pennsylvania.

“I am honored to take on the role of Chair of the Board at Heritage,” said Christopher Richards.

“I look forward to leading an active and engaged board.”

“We are grateful for the hard work, dedication, and generosity of our Trustees, whose vision and support makes Heritage’s service to the community possible,” said Heritage President & CEO, Anne Scott-Putney.