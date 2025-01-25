Heroes In Transition Elects New Executive Director

MASHPEE – Heroes in Transition (HIT) recently announced that its Board of Directors has voted to elect Silene Gordon as its new Executive Director.

A Bourne resident and member of the board of Philanthropy Partners of the Cape & Islands, Gordon spent several years with the MassHire Cape & Islands Workforce Board and almost two decades as an area journalist before joining Heroes in Transition in January 2024.

She replaces Nicole Spencer, who departs after 12 years of leading the organization, which provides crucial services for regional veterans.

“HIT is such an important organization that makes a meaningful difference in the lives of countless individuals and families in our community who are sacrificing and have sacrificed so much for our country,” said Gordon. “I am humbled the HIT Board has entrusted me with the honor of leading Heroes in Transition and helping us take the next steps in our growth.”

“I have been blessed to work closely with Nicole over the last year,” she said. “Her leadership and commitment to HIT have been a constant source of inspiration, and I not only consider her a colleague and a mentor, but a friend. Nicole has taken HIT to new heights, and I look forward to building upon the incredible accomplishments that occurred under her direction.”

Gordon will succeed Spencer in February, after which Spencer will remain in an advisory capacity through May as part of the transition process.