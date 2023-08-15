High-Profile Runners Headline Falmouth Road Race

FALMOUTH – The 51st running of the Falmouth Road Race on Sunday, August 20 will be headlined by two high-profile women in the international elite field.

Hellen Obiri and Emily Sisson, both making their Falmouth debut, will face off on the roads for the third time this year when they line up for the seven-mile race.

This year, Obiri has won half marathons in the United Arab Emirates and New York City before winning the Boston Marathon in April.

Since her Boston victory, Obiri has also won the B.A.A 10K and was runner-up in the Mastercard New York Mini 10K.

For Sisson, Falmouth is part of the build up to this fall’s Bank of America Chicago Marathon where she will attempt to lower her own American record of 2:18:29 in the event.

This past January, she also set the American record in the half-marathon (since broken by Kiera D’Amato) and won the USATF 15 km title for the third consecutive year.

“I have not had the chance to race Falmouth before, but I have wanted to ever since I started spending summers in New England,” said Sisson, a graduate of Providence College.

“I’m excited for my first Falmouth Road Race to be in the build up to Chicago. I cannot wait to line up in a few weeks time!,” said Sisson.

Other top contenders include 2021 Falmouth champion and last year’s runner-up Edna Kiplagat, U.S. 5K Champion Weini Kelati and reigning U.S. 10 Mile Champion Fiona O’Keeffe.

The men’s race will welcome the deepest men’s field in its history with Olympic gold medalist Matthew Centrowitz making his first trip to Falmouth along with past winner Craig Engels, Seekonk native Johnny Gregorek, and recent Beale Street Mile winner Vince Ciattei.