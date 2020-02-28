You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Hinckley Road Gas Main Work Underway in Hyannis

Hinckley Road Gas Main Work Underway in Hyannis

February 28, 2020

HYANNIS – National Grid has started the installation of new gas main in Hyannis on Hinckley Road.

The project includes the installation of new 10-inch main from Route 28 to a regulator pit within Hinckley Road and a 12-inch gas main from the regulator pit to a tie-in within Route 132.

Hinckley Road construction will be ongoing Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, and is expected to be completed Tuesday, March 3 with work resuming sometime in April.

Work on Route 132 will be conducted at night with an expected start date of Wednesday, March 4.

Weather permitting, the work will be Sunday through Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. That work is anticipated to take two weeks.

About Brian Merchant

Brian Merchant grew up in Central Massachusetts and now lives in South Dennis on the Cape. He has been part of the news team in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since the spring of 2014. He studied radio broadcasting at the University of Tennessee.


