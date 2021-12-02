You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Holidays at the Hangar to Feature Celeb Chef Steven Coe

Holidays at the Hangar to Feature Celeb Chef Steven Coe

December 2, 2021

The tower at Cape Cod Gateway Airport

HYANNIS – This year’s ‘Holidays at the Hangar’ by the Cape Cod Gateway Airport will feature celebrity chef Stephen Coe. 

The four-time Food Network’s Chopped Champion, Winner of the Bobby Flay Throwdown, Best Private Chef of the South of Boston and Winner of the World Bacon Competition will provide guests of the event with a variety of appetizers accompanied with a selection of wine and beer.

“We are honored to have Chef Steven Coe sharing his talents with us. We know attendees will enjoy this memorable evening at Cape Cod Gateway Airport,” said Airport Manager Katie Service in a statement. 

The event is the second of the airport’s new Community Event Series. 

‘Holidays at the Hangar’ will be hosted on December 9 at 6:30 pm. More information on Coe, as well as how to purchase tickets, can be found on the event’s webpage here.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


