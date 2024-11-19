You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Home Builders and Remodelers Association Has New Leader

Home Builders and Remodelers Association Has New Leader

November 19, 2024

Photo provided by Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Cape Cod.

WEST YARMOUTH – The Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Cape Cod is naming a new executive officer.

The association says Stefanie Coxe has worked with the Housing Assistance Corporation, and served as the executive director of the Regional Housing Network of Massachusetts during the coronavirus pandemic, helping prevent over 100,000 evictions across the state.

Coxe also served four years as chair of the Yarmouth Finance Committee.

The president of the HBRACC said the board is thrilled to welcome her to lead the organization into the next chapter, with a proven record of success in advancing housing policy. 

“The Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Cape Cod is an integral part of Cape Cod’s economic infrastructure. I look forward to working with the board, the members, and the Cape Cod community to advance its mission to support home ownership. This is an exciting opportunity to combine my years of experience in the housing and advocacy sectors,” said Coxe.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

