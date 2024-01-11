House Passes Legislation Expanding Definition of Abuse

HYANNIS – The state House of Representatives passed legislation to strengthen rules against domestic abuse and image-based sexual abuse. The act would incorporate ‘coercive control’ into the General Laws’ definition of abuse.

According to lawmakers, the addition would ensure that financial, technological, and emotional abuse would be grounds for an abuse prevention order.

The measure received support by local lawmakers including 5th Barnstable District State Representative Steven Xiarhos and Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Represenative Dylan Fernandes.

“Passing this legislation is a clear message that there is no tolerance for domestic abuse and digital exploitation in our state,” Rep. Fernandes said.

“H.4241 protects survivors and empowers victims with added support to leave abusive relationships while updating state law to reflect digital-age exploitation which often takes the form of so-called “revenge porn” that too many young adults and minors have experienced.”

According to Fernandes, the legislation also: