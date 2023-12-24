Housing Assistance Corporation And Brewster Announce Lottery For Affordable Home

BREWSTER – The Housing Assistance Corporation is inviting prospective homeowners to participate in a virtual info session for an affordable single-family home in Brewster on January 10, 2024 at 6 pm.

The newly renovated three-bedroom, two-bath home on 212 Yankee Drive features a brand-new kitchen, a one-car garage, and a lively back deck and will be available for $237,900 through a lottery overseen by the HAC.

“Located in a lovely neighborhood next to Stony Brook Elementary School and the Brewster Whitecaps Baseball Field, this is a great affordable homeownership opportunity in Brewster,” said Housing Coordinator Jill Scalise and Assistant Town Manager Donna Kalinick in a joint statement on behalf of the town.

“The town obtained ownership of the previously unoccupied home and invested Community Preservation funds to preserve the home and return it to use. We appreciate the work of The Resource Inc. and Pearl Construction in preserving this home. They have done a wonderful job restoring the home with new walls, floors, heating system, kitchen, and baths.”

“We look forward to welcoming new homeowners to this Brewster neighborhood.”

Eligible applicants will have an income not exceeding 80% of Area Median Income, or $73,650 for a two-person household, with a household asset restriction of $75,000.

The program deadline is Friday, February 2, at 5 pm, with the lottery taking place within one month of the deadline.

For an online application or to learn more, click here.

Printed applications can also be found at the Brewster Ladies Library, Brewster Town Hall, and the office of the Housing Assistance Corporation.