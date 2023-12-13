You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Human Rights Celebration Rescheduled Due To Inclement Weather

Human Rights Celebration Rescheduled Due To Inclement Weather

December 13, 2023

HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission announced that it has postponed their Human Rights Celebration originally scheduled for Monday due to severe weather.

The event, “Celebrating 75 Years of Human Rights Advocacy: Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future”, will now take place on Monday, January 8 from 8:30 to 10:30 am at the Emerald Resort’s Hyport Conference Center at 35 Scudder Ave in Hyannis at what was formerly the Cape Cod Resort and Conference Center.

More information for those interested in re-registering for the event will soon be available on the town’s website.

