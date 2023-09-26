You are here: Home / NewsCenter / International Space Station Welcomes Former WHOI Engineer

International Space Station Welcomes Former WHOI Engineer

September 26, 2023

LORAL O’HARA
PHOTO DATE: 08-22-17
LOCATION: Bldg, 8, Studio
SUBJECT: Official portraits of new ASCAN class
PHOTOGRAPHER: BILL STAFFORD

FALMOUTH – The International Space Station is welcoming a former Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) scientist aboard for the next six months.

According to NASA, Loral O’Hara safely launched and docked to the International Space Station aboard a Soyuz rocket on Friday, Sept. 15.

Born in Houston, Texas, O’Hara was selected to join the program in 2017.

According to her biography, she spent eight years working on the engineering and operations of underwater vehicles at WHOI, including on the human-occupied research submersible Alvin and the remotely operated vehicle Jason.

Her experience includes mechanical design and analysis, systems engineering, manned submersible testing and certification, and vehicle operations.

She participated in eleven scientific research cruises aboard research vessels as a mechanical technician and data processor with WHOI.

O’Hara’s NASA-specific experience began in 2003, when she worked as an intern at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

She is also the recipient of the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship, having been given the award in 2008.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 