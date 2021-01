YARMOUTH – Two Cape Cod arts organizations are receiving $5,000 dollars each from The John K. and Thirza F. Davenport Foundation for the Arts.

The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod will use the funds for their Creative Exchange program.

The Cultural Center of Cape Cod will use their funds to continue their mission.

The John K. and Thirza F. Davenport Foundation for the Arts was established in 1985.