Keyes Submits Testimony In Opposition To Sanctuary State

February 3, 2020

SANDWICH – Fifth Barnstable Republican State Representative candidate Tom Keyes has submitted testimony on Beacon Hill that would make Massachusetts a sanctuary for immigrants.

H.3573 and S.1401: An Act to Protect the Civil Rights and Safety of All Massachusetts Residents.

“Our police should not have their hands tied in turning over criminal illegal immigrants to ICE,” said Keyes

Keyes also brought up the cost the bill would cost taxpayers.

“The Commonwealth spends a minimum of 1.8 billion dollars on illegal immigration”, said Keyes.

Keyes was the only candidate to submit testimony.

