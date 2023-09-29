Kick Stands Up for the Police K-9 Relief Fund Motorcycle Run

DENNIS – The annual Cape & Islands Police K-9 Relief Fund Motorcycle Run is scheduled for this Saturday, September 30, starting at 11 a.m. in Dennis.

Riders can participate for $20 a rider and $10 per passenger to help the cause which Joe Ambrosini, Cape & Islands Police K-9 Relief Fund founder, says makes an important difference for the animals that do so much for their community.

“When the dogs retire the departments don’t pay for them anymore, the burden is on the handler. The dogs retire and they go home and live another four or five years.

This organization that I founded, when the dogs retire and you take them home, you bring them to the vets and we pay the bills,” Ambrosini said.

He continued saying that the donations help these animals turn into house pets with the same love and care that other dogs normally receive.

Ambrosini started the fund realizing that the K-9s do not receive anything when they retire like an officer would and he believes that should not be the case.

“These dogs, they’re athletes, they train hard, they work hard, they sleep hard, their hours are lousy just like the officer. They deserve something, I feel they deserve something,” said Ambrosini.

The relief fund has allowed the organization to help 13 to 14 dogs annually with their medical bills and though it is not a cheap endeavor, Ambrosini says it is a very rewarding one.

For more information about the organization and the event visit their website.