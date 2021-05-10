Lane Closures In Hyannis Begin Monday

BARNSTABLE – A week of lane closures are scheduled to begin Monday in Hyannis for parts of independence Drive, Attucks Lane, and Home Depot Driveway.

Lawrence-Lynch Corp is handling the roadwork that will consist of grinding off the pavement surface and paving a new top layer of asphalt.

The work is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

After the milling of the pavement, catch basin grates, manhole covers and valve covers will be exposed up to 2 inches above the ground until the new asphalt is layered, and drivers are cautioned to drive slowly and avoid the raised obstacles.

There will be police at each location however, drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.

Will Moore, CapeCod.com NewsCenter