Lawmakers Unconvinced of Machine Gun Range Necessity for Joint Base

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – Many lawmakers, community members and local leaders are still unconvinced of the necessity of a potential machine gun range on Joint Base Cape Cod despite the National Guard paring back size.

New plans sent to the EPA call for 800-yard lanes, down from the initial 1,500-yard proposals for 50 caliber training, as well as more erosion proofing and plans to collect bullets every 10 years.

Lawmakers including Senator Ed Markey said the EPA pumping the brakes on the project protects public health, and he wants to see a more rigorous study of potential impacts on water resources if federal funds are to be used to fund the range.

“We appreciate the EPA’s work to analyze and determine the environmental impact of a proposed machine gun range project at Camp Edwards on Joint Base Cape Cod—an important review that we requested in April 2021 to ensure that Cape Cod’s sole-source aquifer is not harmed by development activities. As JBCC is a critical part of the Cape Cod community, we urge JBCC to continue to work collaboratively with local officials and concerned residents to protect Cape Cod’s sole-source aquifer from contamination. We look forward to EPA’s engagement with stakeholders and our community through the 60-day public comment process,” said Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, as well as Representative Bill Keating in a statement.

The National Guard has previously stated that the range would cut down on costs and wasted time moving soldiers to other bases for required machine gun training.