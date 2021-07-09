Lawsuits Stemming from Cape Cod Ferry Crash Settled

BARNSTABLE (AP) – A four-year legal battle over injuries suffered by 15 people in a high-speed ferry crash has come to a close.

The Cape Cod Times reported Thursday that all claims for injuries have been settled, and a U.S. District Court Judge ordered the case dismissed in May. Terms were not disclosed.

A spokesperson for the Steamship Authority said the agency is gratified that the matter has come to a close.

The M/V Iyanough struck the breakwater on June 16, 2017, with more than 50 passengers and crew on board.

From The Associated Press