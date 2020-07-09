You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Layoffs Stuck at High Level as 1.3 Million Seek Jobless Aid

July 9, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 1.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a historically high pace that shows that many employers are still laying people off in the face of a resurgent coronavirus.

The persistently elevated level of layoffs are occurring as a spike in virus cases has forced six states to reverse their move to reopen businesses.

Those six — Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan and Texas — make up one-third of the U.S. economy.

Fifteen other states have suspended their re-openings.

Collectively, the pullback has stalled a tentative recovery in the job market and is likely triggering additional layoffs.

