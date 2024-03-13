LISTEN: Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge Getting Demolished Due to Erosion

CHATHAM – Due to encroaching erosion, the Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge headquarters in Chatham will have to be demolished.

The property has lost about 30 to 45 feet to the Atlantic per year since around 2020, and now it’s threatening the building directly. Manager Rick Nye said it’s unfortunate, but they will continue to care for the local area and its miles of trails, just from a new home.

There’s no timeline yet on when a new headquarters might be set up, but Nye said they are talking with partner organizations about potentially sharing space.

A final open house was held this past weekend to give visitors a last chance to experience the headquarters.