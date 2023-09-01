LISTEN: Second Summer Celebration Spotlights Cape Shoulder Season

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable is inviting residents to Kalmus Beach on Saturday for the second annual “Second Summer Celebration.”

Free games and community resources, as well as performances and workshops presented by a collaboration of local instructors and professionals from Movement Arts Cape Cod will be involved in the event.

A pop-up dance floor, right on the beach will be their stage as they offer varying international styles of music and dance like samba, interpretive storytelling, Egyptian belly dancing, and more.

The Marine & Environmental Critter Truck, Antique Hyannis Fire Truck, and Silent Spring PFAS Study are a few examples of who will be involved.

Admission is free and parking permit requirements will be waived starting at 4 p.m. with public restrooms and the snack bar being open until 9 p.m.

The initiative follows a region-wide push by multiple organizations including the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce to emphasize the Cape’s appeal during the shoulder season.