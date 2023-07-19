You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Little Big Fishing Tournament Raises Money for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Little Big Fishing Tournament Raises Money for Big Brothers Big Sisters

July 19, 2023

HYANNIS – Over $207,000 was recently raised at The Third Annual Little Big Fishing Tournament to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands.

The tournament brought over 36 local fishing boats and 144 anglers to Hyannis Harbor, with lines cast at 6 am and weigh-in held from 2 to 4 pm.

Following the on-water portion of the event, an award ceremony was held at Baxter’s Boathouse with raffle prizes, a live auction, and awards for the adult and junior anglers who caught the biggest striped bass and bluefish.

Dinner at the event was provided by Baxter’s Fish ‘N Chips.

Proceeds raised by the tournament will help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands in their mission to provide mentorship and assistance to at-risk children in the region and promote brighter futures for the youth of Cape Cod.

“Since its inception in 2021, the tournament has raised over $452,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands,” said E.J. Jaxtimer in a statement regarding the event.

“We are so grateful for all of the support and generosity from our local community.”

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


