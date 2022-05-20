Lobstermen Praise New Fisheries Legislation

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association praised the passing of legislation that will set up a commission to decide where federal grants for the fisheries will be directed.

The American Fisheries Advisory Committee Act, recently signed into law by President Joe Biden, will call for the establishment of a committee to help determine awards of fisheries research and development grants.

The bipartisan legislation was cosponsored by Senators Ed Markey (D-MA) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

“The fishing industry is a vital part of our culture and economy, and this important bill will make needed investments in the industry,” said Warren.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK) and cosponsored by Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) as well as Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Raphael Warnock (D-GA.)

The committee created by the act will be made up of experts from different regions of the country as well as various sectors of the fishing industry in hopes of improving funding priorities in the business.

