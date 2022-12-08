Task Force Created to Monitor Canal Bridge Replacement Project

BOURNE – Three local organizations ranging from commerce to environmental protection have partnered to establish the Canal Bridges Task Force as plans move ahead to replace the aging Sagamore and Bourne Bridges.

The task force is a collaboration between the Cape Cod Commission, Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, and the Association to Preserve Cape Cod.

Officials said the initiative will assist with outreach efforts, collect and coordinate input, and advocate for replacement plans that best suit the long-term interest of the region.

“This once in a century project will impact the ability of the region’s transportation system to meet the current and future needs of Cape Cod’s residents, businesses, and visitors who depend on safe and reliable canal crossings,” said Cape Cod Commission Executive Director Kristy Senatori in a statement.

Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Niedzwiecki also highlighted the economic importance of the bridges, which see over 38 million vehicle crossings yearly.

“The Bourne and Sagamore bridges provide the economic link between Cape Cod and the rest of the Commonwealth. The reliability of the bridges directly impacts the long-term viability of the region’s economy and the ability of local businesses to survive and thrive.”

The new bridges are anticipated to cost about $4 billion, however a specific source of federal funding has not yet been secured. Planners have been primarily eyeing funds through President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Planners recently unveiled potential designs for the bridges at public forums in November.

Once the project is complete, responsibility for the bridges will transfer from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

More information on the program and how to submit feedback can be found at www.mass.gov/cape-bridges.