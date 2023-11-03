Local Girls Golf Coach Named MIAA Coach of the Year

HARWICH – It was recently announced that John Anderson, Girls Golf Coach for Monomoy Regional High School, was selected as the recipient of the 2022-23 MIAA Coach of the Year Award.

Anderson has been a history/social studies teacher at Monomoy High School for 22 years and has coached both the boys and girls golf teams at Monomoy for 13 years.

“Your selection was based upon excellence of character, impact upon students and community and coaching credentials. Please accept our sincere appreciation for the impact that you have had on students by helping them develop skills and values necessary for success in their lives,” wrote Peter Smith, MIAA Associate Director, in the announcement letter.

School officials have stated that Anderson has had an incredible impact on the golf program at Monomoy Regional High School.

His dedication to student-athletes has made a difference in the program which continues to grow each year.

Anderson will be presented with his award at the MIAA Awards Banquet in December.