You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / 6 dead, 30 hurt in Shooting at Chicago-Area July 4 Parade

6 dead, 30 hurt in Shooting at Chicago-Area July 4 Parade

July 4, 2022

City of Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror.

Authorities said 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III was named as a person of interest in the shooting and was taken into police custody Monday evening after an hourslong manhunt.

The July 4 shooting was just the latest to shatter the rituals of American life.

Schools, churches, grocery stores and now community parades have all become killing grounds in recent months.

By MICHAEL TARM, KATHLEEN FOODY and ROGER SCHNEIDER, The Associated Press
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 