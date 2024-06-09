Annual Cape Cod Homelessness Count Over 500

BARNSTABLE – The Cape and Islands Regional Network on Homelessness has released its annual “Point in Time” count of the number of homeless living on Cape Cod.

The public-private partnership committed to finding solutions to end homelessness on Cape Cod has released its 2024 findings of the annual count which happened on January 23rd.

The total was 568, which was an increase of 141 from the previous year.

The study also found more people were placed in emergency assistance family shelters.

The Cape Cod Commission recently published a new Regional Housing Strategy which says homelessness has become more of a problem throughout the region as home prices have skyrocketed.