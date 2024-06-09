You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Annual Cape Cod Homelessness Count Over 500

Annual Cape Cod Homelessness Count Over 500

June 9, 2024

BARNSTABLE – The Cape and Islands Regional Network on Homelessness has released its annual “Point in Time” count of the number of homeless living on Cape Cod. 

The public-private partnership committed to finding solutions to end homelessness on Cape Cod has released its 2024 findings of the annual count which happened on January 23rd.

The total was 568, which was an increase of 141 from the previous year.

The study also found more people were placed in emergency assistance family shelters.

The Cape Cod Commission recently published a new Regional Housing Strategy which says homelessness has become more of a problem throughout the region as home prices have skyrocketed.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 