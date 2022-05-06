Annual Charter Cup Fishing Tournament Returning for 6th Edition

HYANNIS – The Annual Charter Cup Fishing Tournament will return for its 6th edition on July 13 at Baxter’s Fish ‘N Chips.

Since its inception, the event has raised over $708,000 for local nonprofits providing services like physical fitness for people in recovery, programs for mentally challenged adults, and equitable healthcare for those experiencing homelessness.

This year’s recipients include Angel Flight, the Barnstable Police K9 Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands, Cape Abilities, Duffy Health Center, First Responder ‘Supporting the Front Lines’ initiative via Bfree Wellness, Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod, Housing Assistance Corp (HAC), Joslin Diabetes Center, May Institute, WellStrong, the Yarmouth Police Foundation, and YMCA Cape Cod.

“Although the tournament was impacted by COVID-19 last year, as a group we were able to successfully raise over $304,000! We anticipate this year’s tournament may have some challenges, but we are fully committed to supporting our community and raising as much money as we can,” said E.J. Jaxtimer in a statement.

Donation forms for the event can be found here.