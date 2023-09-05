Another Offshore Wind Project Terminates Contracts, Plans to Rebid

HYANNIS – The burgeoning offshore wind industry hit another snag this week after another developer of a project just South of Martha’s Vineyard filed to terminate its contracts with energy companies.

SouthCoast Wind would pay $60 million dollars to terminate deals with Eversource, National Grid and Unitil, if approved by regulators.

The move follows recent contract terminations by Avangrid’s Commonwealth Wind in July, which paid out $48 million to companies.

Both developers cited recent economic trends as why they had to readjust their plans, adding that the then-negotiated prices were not going to be financially viable.

Avangrid is also behind the 800 Megawatt Vineyard Wind 1 project, which remains on-track for a 2024 launch.

Both projects said they plan to resubmit bids for their projects during the next state solicitation.

Offshore wind is planned to play a big role in state plans to hit net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.