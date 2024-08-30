WATCH: Saturday is Overdose Awareness Day Saturday, Local Expert Says Those Suffering are Not Alone

This Saturday is Overdose Awareness Day in the Commonwealth and local officials are highlighting available resources for those in need. Opioid use, and especially deadlier fentanyl, has seen an uptick on Cape Cod in recent years, but Barnstable County Substance Use Prevention Program Manager Angela Rossi says individuals or their loved ones don’t have to handle addictions alone. A remembrance ceremony for those who have died due to substance-related challenges will be held on Saturday at the Village Green in Falmouth.