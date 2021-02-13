Baker Announces $13.2 Million for Food Security

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has announced over $13.2 million in grants to address food insecurity statewide as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Baker said the funding is being awarded as part of the final rounds of the $36 million Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program, created following recommendation from the state’s COVID-19 Command Center’s Food Security Task Force.

“Our administration is grateful to the food banks, nonprofits, schools and food producers who have stepped up this past year to make sure healthy food gets into the hands of Massachusetts residents, children and communities struggling with food insecurity,” said Baker.

“Through this program, we are proud to have awarded over $35 million to help these organizations and businesses address the pandemic and reduce hunger, and build a resilient food system that is better able to serve residents of the Commonwealth now and in the future.”

The Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program’s goal is to ensure that individuals and families throughout Massachusetts have equitable access to food, especially local food, said the administration.

The program also seeks to ensure that farmers, fishermen and other local food producers are better connected to a resilient food system that helps mitigate future food supply and distribution issues.

175 awards were distributed as part of this final grant round for a total of 360 organizations over the course of the program.

Local recipients include Plymouth Rock Oyster Growers; Wareham Public Schools; South Shore Community Action Council, Inc. in Plymouth; Nantucket Fish Weirs, Inc.; Provincetown Health Department; Sustainable CAPE and Sustainable Nantucket.