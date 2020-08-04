Baker Increases Customer Protections for Gas and Electric Service

HYANNIS – The Department of Public Utilities has issued an order that increases protections for customers of electric and gas utilities and extends the prohibition on investor-owned utility companies shutting off services to any customers for nonpayment.

The order is part of the state’s efforts to protect ratepayers across the state.

“This order will help protect the residents and businesses that have faced economic hardships during the pandemic, while ensuring continued reliable gas and electric service,” said DPU Chairman Matthew Nelson.

“By implementing new customer protection requirements, the Baker-Polito Administration is providing a safety net for residents and small businesses as we move toward a new normal in the Commonwealth.”

The order extends the shutoff moratorium for gas and electric service until August 31 for Commercial and Industrial (C&I) customers and November 15 for residential customers.

New ratepayer protections in the order include no late fees or discontinued service assessed by utility companies to customers enrolled in a payment plan and ensured issue notices to customers that inform them about payments due and availability of payment plans.

Other protections include companies being required to waive late payment fees for small C&I customers for six months following the date that Governor Baker lifts the State of Emergency as well as companies being required to waive any previously required “good faith payments” in circumstances where a customer re-enrolls in an arrearage management plan (AMP) after breaking from a prior AMP.