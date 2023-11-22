You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Barnstable Recount Decides Precinct 9 Councilor

Barnstable Recount Decides Precinct 9 Councilor

November 22, 2023

BARNSTABLE – After a close race and a recount, the Barnstable Precinct 9 Councilor seat has been filled.

During the election, the Clerk’s report from the Precinct revealed a ballot jam. The ballot was removed and sent through a 2nd time which caused an additional ballot.

Town Clerks and Assistant Clerks from seven Cape towns including Wellfleet, Yarmouth and Mashpee assisted in the recount.

Immediately upon completion of the recount, Mr. Bloom was sworn in as Precinct 9 Town Councilor. He received 100 of the 201 votes. 

