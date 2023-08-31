Bourne Bridge Lane Closures Start September 18

BOURNE – Maintenance work will require lane closures on the Bourne Bridge soon, according to the US Army Corps of Engineers.

Beginning September 18, vehicle travel over the bridge will be reduced from the current two lanes in each direction to a single 12-foot-wide lane in each direction as roadway and bridge structural repairs are conducted.

Lane restrictions will be in place 24 hours a day until the project is completed, and police details will be on site.

According to officials, the maintenance work start date is weather dependent, with the project being initially delayed by a week to help ease traffic during the Cape Cod Canal Day festival scheduled to be held September 16 at Buzzards Bay Park.