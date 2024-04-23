Cahoon Museum Gets Transformative Gift

COTUIT – The Cahoon Museum of American Art in Cotuit has received a major gift of $800,000 dollars to support its expansion.

The donation from Lee McGraw and Van Lupo, two longtime supporters of the arts, will also be used to pay off the mortgage for the property where the expansion is planned, acquired two years ago adjacent to the museum on Falmouth Road.

The Cahoon preserves two historically-significant homes built by the Crocker family in the 18th century.

Working on the planning process is consulting agency Museum Insights, which has previously guided the growth and development of the Martha’s Vineyard Museum in Vineyard Haven.

“This donation is a way for us to give back. The Cahoon Museum is a special Cape Cod jewel. It holds our cultural history as Cape Cod is rapidly changing. Its historic buildings have lasted for generations, and we are moved by the Cahoon Museum’s vision to preserve American art, serve as an inspiring oasis for students and visitors, and support local artists as an innovative creative partner for generations to come,” said McGraw.

“We want to be an arts destination for everyone in the community and wider region. I cannot thank Lee and Van enough!” said Dr. Sarah Johnson, the Cahoon Museum executive director and CEO.