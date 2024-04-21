Cape Cod Plans Earth Day Celebrations

HYANNIS – Several organizations across Cape Cod will be cleaning up streets and hosting outdoor activities in honor of Earth Day on Monday.

Transitional Housing provider Champ Homes will be taking to the streets of Hyannis to clean up trash just before the busy summer season hits for town.

On the beach front, The Center for Coastal Studies will host a cleanup at 9am at Beach Point Truro with another cleanup later at 1pm for Race Point Beach in Provincetown. There will also be a whale walk at Herring Cove Beach at 1pm with tickets on sale online.

Barnstable Land Trust will also be hosting a ‘reading walk’ at 10 am featuring Mary Oliver’s “Devotions” at their Conservation Center, tickets also available online.