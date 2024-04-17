You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape Light Compact Putting On Energy-Saving Education Forums

Cape Light Compact Putting On Energy-Saving Education Forums

April 17, 2024

YARMOUTH – The Cape Light Compact is planning a series of presentations on energy education over the next two months.

They are taking place in Harwich, Orleans and Eastham in partnership with local climate action committees.

Cape Light Compact says those who attend will learn about rebates and incentives for energy-saving households, and how to reduce carbon footprint.

“”We are excited to see our towns collaborating on bringing these wonderful Cape Light Compact programs to our respective communities this spring. It’s a great opportunity for people to learn more about how they can save energy while helping the planet,” says Roberta Longley, chair of the Eastham Climate Action Committee.

Specific topics include heat pumps, appliances, weatherization, home energy and residential solar, and the zero-interest Mass Save Heat Loan.

TIMES AND DATES (each seminar one hour)

April 25th and May 30th, 5:30 p.m. at the Eastham Public Library

May 9th, 5:30 at Brooks Free Library Harwich

May 15th and 22nd, 5:30 at Snow Library Orleans

June 22nd, 11 a.m. at the Harwich Community Center

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


