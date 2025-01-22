Cape Republicans Call for Expulsion of State Rep. Chris Flannagan

YARMOUTH – Cape Cod Republicans have filed a bill with State Representative Chris Flannagan calling for his expulsion amid ongoing federal investigation into unspecified criminal activity.

The Yarmouth Town Republican Committee said the investigation into the Dennis democrat, as well as a previous instance of fabricating a mailer from the “Conservatives for Dennis” group supporting his campaign makes him an unreliable choice to represent the Cape community.

For the fabricated mailer, Flanagan’s campaign paid a $6,000 penalty and Flanagan personally paid a $9,000 penalty.

House Speaker Ron Marianno previously pushed back on expulsion, saying no charges have been officially made and asserting that all are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Barnstable Police Department did not specify the crime, but the investigation comes after a claim in November of alleged misuse of over $20 thousand in funds at the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Cape Cod while Flanagan was the executive officer.