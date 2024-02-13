You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Center for Coastal Studies Welcomes Next Whale Lead

February 13, 2024

Three North Atlantic right whales in Cape Cod Bay.
CREDIT: Brigid McKenna/Center for Coastal Studies, under NOAA research permit #19315-01

PROVINCETOWN – The Center for Coastal Studies has announced the appointment of Dr. Daniel Palacios as the next Director of the Center’s Right Whale Ecology Program, succeeding Dr. Charles “Stormy” Mayo.

Mayo is the co-founder of the Center and is retiring after more than 45 years with the organization.

According to the Center, Palacios currently serves as the Endowed Associate Professor in Whale Habitats, Department of Fisheries, Wildlife, and Conservation Sciences at Oregon State University.

He said he’s looking forward to continuing the Center’s internationally recognized whale research.

“The Center for Coastal Studies is internationally recognized for its whale research. I’m looking forward to continuing the important studies of right whales that the Center has been conducting for many decades and to contributing to solving the conservation challenges they face,” said Dr. Palacios.

Palacios will begin his new role in May. 

