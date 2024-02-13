Center for Coastal Studies Welcomes Next Whale Lead

PROVINCETOWN – The Center for Coastal Studies has announced the appointment of Dr. Daniel Palacios as the next Director of the Center’s Right Whale Ecology Program, succeeding Dr. Charles “Stormy” Mayo.

Mayo is the co-founder of the Center and is retiring after more than 45 years with the organization.

According to the Center, Palacios currently serves as the Endowed Associate Professor in Whale Habitats, Department of Fisheries, Wildlife, and Conservation Sciences at Oregon State University.

“The Center for Coastal Studies is internationally recognized for its whale research. I’m looking forward to continuing the important studies of right whales that the Center has been conducting for many decades and to contributing to solving the conservation challenges they face,” said Dr. Palacios.

Palacios will begin his new role in May.