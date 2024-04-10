Do Not Drink Order Issued for Harwich

HARWICH – Harwich town officials have issued a do not drink order for water after the presence of firefighting foam was detected related to a structure fire on Great Western Road. The foam used is 100% biodegradable and PFAS free, said officials.

They advise residents to flush their services by running cold water taps throughout their home and businesses on Wednesday.

They added that the issue is believed to be isolated to North Harwich.

The following is the full statement from the town of Harwich: