Do Not Drink Order Issued for Harwich

HARWICH – Harwich town officials have issued a do not drink order for water after the presence of firefighting foam was detected related to a structure fire on Great Western Road. The foam used is 100% biodegradable and PFAS free, said officials.
They advise residents to flush their services by running cold water taps throughout their home and businesses on Wednesday.
They added that the issue is believed to be isolated to North Harwich.
The following is the full statement from the town of Harwich:
Out of an abundance of caution, this order is being issued due to the presence of firefighting foam in the water resulting from a structure fire on Great Western Road today. Please be advised that the foam used is 100% biodegradable and PFAS free. The links below contain information related to the foam used. https://nationalfoam.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/NFC511-Muni-F3-Green-Plus-3-Rev-E.pdf https://nationalfoam.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/NFC510-Univ-Grn-F3-3-3-AR-Syn-Rev-Q.pdf
What should I do?
Bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Questions regarding consumption by pets should be directed to your veterinarian. Water may be used for laundry purposes and bathing.
What is being done?
Crews will be flushing throughout the night, and residents are encouraged to flush their services by running their cold water taps throughout the home or business on Wednesday, April 10th.
The department will be collecting samples and will continue to assess the situation and will be working diligently to restore water quality. When tests show no contamination, we send public notification and rescind the DO NOT DRINK ORDER.
For more information, please contact the Harwich Water Department at 508-432-0304. Updates will be posted on www.harwich-ma.gov and www.harwichwater.com as they are available.