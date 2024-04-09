Dog that Bit 2-Year-Old Under Dangerousness Restrictions

WELLFLEET – The dog involved in an attack on a 2-year-old in Wellfleet last weekend is now under dangerousness restrictions, according to authorities.

The child was bitten in the face and was taken to a Boston hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, and all parties involved knew each other.

The dog is a pit bull mix, one of the breeds most likely to bite, according to the American Animal Hospital Association.

A dangerousness hearing can be held for the dog if its owner requests.