Electric Buses Coming to Nantucket

NANTUCKET – Electric buses could soon become a common sight on Nantucket roads. Nantucket Regional Transit Authority officials said that two electric minibuses are expected to be running routes by the end of the calendar year.

The model is the same type as those already used on Martha’s Vineyard.

The Steamship Authority recently cut the ribbon on new electric buses to ferry passengers from parking areas to its terminals, and the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority has also said EV will likely be the future of public transport locally.

Transportation is responsible for about one third of all greenhouse gas emissions produced in the state, and tackling it is a major component of the Commonwealth’s goals of reaching net-zero by 2050.