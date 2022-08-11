You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Edaville Family Theme Park Off the Market

Edaville Family Theme Park Off the Market

August 11, 2022

CARVER – The Edaville Family Theme Park is no longer for sale, according to operators of the Carver attraction on social media

New operators Shervin Hawley, Managing Partner from Massachusetts, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner from Maine, said they are committed to the long-term success of the theme park, and intend to continue its focus on steam locomotives and family activities. 

The park will open this year for its 75th anniversary on November 10, though both Thomas Land and Dino Land will remain closed. 

The park has been closed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, except for the “Christmas Festival of Lights” event last year.

Representatives of the attraction said they are considering a new pricing model as well, to make the park more accessible.

Tickets will become available when the park’s new website launches sometime around Labor Day.

