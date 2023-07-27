You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Eversource Applies to for Work Permits in Vineyard Sound

Eversource Applies to for Work Permits in Vineyard Sound

July 27, 2023

FALMOUTH – Eversource has submitted U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit applications for work in Vineyard Sound.

The applications concern two projects to lay transmission cables between Falmouth and Martha’s Vineyard, with one making landfall off Mill Road and Tisbury, while the other will landfall off Surf Drive and Oak Bluffs.

Most of the cables would be buried six to ten feet below the seabed.

The Army Corps of Engineers is soliciting comments from the public on both projects through August 25.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 