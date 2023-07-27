Eversource Applies to for Work Permits in Vineyard Sound

FALMOUTH – Eversource has submitted U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit applications for work in Vineyard Sound.

The applications concern two projects to lay transmission cables between Falmouth and Martha’s Vineyard, with one making landfall off Mill Road and Tisbury, while the other will landfall off Surf Drive and Oak Bluffs.

Most of the cables would be buried six to ten feet below the seabed.

The Army Corps of Engineers is soliciting comments from the public on both projects through August 25.