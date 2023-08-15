Falmouth Man Guilty of Bomb Threat

FALMOUTH – The Cape Cod man accused of sending a bomb threat to now-Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs in 2021 has pleaded guilty.

Thirty-eight-year-old James Clark of Falmouth allegedly threatened to detonate an explosive device in Hobbs’ “personal space” if she did not resign, according to the Department of Justice.

He faces up to five years in prison.

The following is the initial story from July 29, 2022: