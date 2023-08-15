Falmouth Man Guilty of Bomb Threat

FALMOUTH – The Cape Cod man accused of sending a bomb threat to now-Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs in 2021 has pleaded guilty.
Thirty-eight-year-old James Clark of Falmouth allegedly threatened to detonate an explosive device in Hobbs’ “personal space” if she did not resign, according to the Department of Justice.
He faces up to five years in prison.
The following is the initial story from July 29, 2022:
PHOENIX (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been arrested for threatening to blow up Arizona’s top election official following the 2020 election that saw former President Donald Trump lose in the state.
James W. Clark of Falmouth made an initial court appearance in Boston on Friday.
The 38-year-ild faces a three-count indictment charging him with threatening to explode a bomb in Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ “personal space” if she did not resign.
Court records do not show a lawyer for Clark, or show if he remains in custody.
The threat was sent on Feb. 21, 2021, through an online form maintained by the Secretary of State’ s election department.
It was one of countless threats made against Hobbs for her role in certifying the 2020 election.
By BOB CHRISTIE, The Associated Press